Fixing Physics with Fields featuring Hans Schantz

This past Sunday, The Rising Tide Foundation hosted scientist/engineer and author Hans Schantz who delivered a lecture on the subversion of modern science and how to reclaim the lost heritage of a science founded on principles of creativity and discoveries.

Listen to Hans’ previous RTF lecture ‘Francis Bacon: Father of Scientism’ here

Speaker biography: Hans G. Schantz (b. 1966) is an American physicist, engineer, entrepreneur, inventor, and author whose career bridges science, technology, and speculative fiction. He is the founder and Principal Scientist of The Society for Post-Quantum Research (https://www.thespqr.com/). As co-founder and CTO of Q-Track Corporation, he made notable contributions to near-field wireless location and communication systems and holds over forty patents in applied electromagnetics. He is the author of The Art and Science of Ultrawideband Antennas (https://amzn.to/3IFWiex) and developed some of the first commercial ultrawideband antenna designs. Schantz is also an accomplished novelist, best known for his Hidden Truth (https://amzn.to/4ogMtCN) science fiction series, which blends fast-paced adventure with deep explorations of physics, philosophy, and political thought. In his novel, The Wise of Heart (https://amzn.to/3IZpq0j), Schantz offers an illustrated courtroom drama of biological science versus transgenderism that updates the Scopes Monkey Trial for the twenty-first century. In his nonfiction endeavor, the Fields & Energy project (https://aetherczar.substack.com/), Schantz examines the historical development and conceptual foundations of electromagnetic theory, from nineteenth-century debates over action at a distance to modern field formulations. Through this work, he seeks to illuminate the physical meaning of fields and energy, challenge entrenched abstractions, and restore a realist understanding of electromagnetism grounded in physical intuition and empirical clarity.